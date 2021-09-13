A warm and clear Monday for C.O.

News

Happy Monday, Central Oregon.

We closed out a nice weekend that gave us a break from the hazy conditions we've been seeing, and those favorable conditions are kicking off our week.



We are waking up to mostly clear skies with a few thin clouds moving through our region, and a thin layer of haze. Breathing conditions are much better this morning.

Central Oregon can look forward to a warm and sunny afternoon with temperatures ranging in the 70's across the tri-county area. Gentle and variable breezes ranging from 5 to 10 miles per hour will accompany the warm conditions across the region.

This evening will be mostly clear. We will have thin clouds all week, but anticipate a shift on Friday as clouds thicken for weekend rain showers.