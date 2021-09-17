Bend police: Uber driver threatened with gun; suspect surrenders after motel standoff

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Lafayette, Oregon man who allegedly threatened an Uber driver with a handgun Thursday night fled to a nearby northeast Bend motel room, prompting a standoff that brought numerous police to the scene until he surrendered more than two hours later, officers said.

Police responded around 9:40 p.m. to the reported incident in the area of Northeast Second Street and Greely Avenue, Sergeant Joe Pacheco said. The Uber driver was not injured, he added.

Before officers arrived on the scene, the 27-year-old man fled to a nearby motel room, Pacheco said.

Responding police set up a perimeter, evacuated some nearby motel rooms and and tried to negotiate with the man to surrender. Pacheco said he initially did not respond to police negotiators.

The Central Oregon Emergency Response Team (CERT) also went to the motel and continued trying to negotiate with the man to surrender. He finally did so around midnight and was taken into custody without further incident or any injuries, Pacheco said. A handgun was recovered at the scene, officers added.

The man was booked into the Deschutes County Jail on charges of menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.