City of Bend outlines planned public works campus at Juniper Ridge

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend held an information session on Wednesday for potential architects and contractors interested in the future Juniper Ridge Public Works Campus.

In four years, the nearly-27-acre site on Bend's north end will become the city's new public works facility, including engineering and infrastructure planning, fleet, transport and mobility, and utilities departments.

“This will be the first building on this site, and so we really want to be thoughtful of how we develop it," Project Manager Jo Wells, said, "utilizing the topography, preserving trees and rocks where it’s feasible.”