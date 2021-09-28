Oregon reports 41 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,658 cases, 822 hospitalizations

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 41 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,750, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 1,658 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 326,191.

Governor Brown press conference highlights new booster guidance

Gov. Kate Brown held a press conference Tuesday morning with OHA Public Health Director Rachael Banks, Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill and OHA Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Tom Jeanne. A video link to Tuesday’s media briefing is here.

Director Banks provided an update on newly issued guidance for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for Oregonians currently eligible to receive one. This includes Oregonians who completed the Pfizer vaccine series at least six months ago and who are ages 65 and older and those who live in a long-term care facility, as well as those 18-64 who have underlying medical conditions and persons in occupational or institutional settings that put them at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission.

Dr. Jeanne provided an update on the ongoing COVID-19 surge and encouraged all Oregonians not yet vaccinated to schedule their shots to protect themselves and those around them against the infectious Delta variant. Talking points for the media availability can be found here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 822, which is 44 fewer than Monday. There are 237 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than Monday.

There are 53 available adult ICU beds out of 645 total (8% availability) and 341 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,238 (8% availability).

9/28/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 53 (8%) 23 (6%) 12 (13%) 9 (23%) 3 (5%) 1 (10%) 1 (2%) 4 (17%) Adult non-ICU beds available 341 (8%) 63 (3%) 69 (10%) 70 (11%) 36 (8%) 6 (13%) 49 (12%) 48 (42%)

St. Charles Bend reported 79 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, 15 of whom were in the ICU, with 12 on ventilators. Thirteen of the 15 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated and 64 of the 79 patients were not fully vaccinated, officials said.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 9,715 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. Of this total, 4,810 were administered on Monday: 1,309 were initial doses, 1,024 were second doses and 109 were third doses. The remaining 4,905 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 6,926 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,967,292 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,901,384 doses of Moderna and 214,028 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,731,271 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,501,554 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (22), Clackamas (88), Clatsop (9), Columbia (15), Coos (66), Crook (23), Curry (11), Deschutes (103), Douglas (81), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (28), Hood River (19), Jackson (55), Jefferson (27), Josephine (29), Klamath (109), Lake (21), Lane (141), Lincoln (11), Linn (68), Malheur (58), Marion (118), Morrow (5), Multnomah (115), Polk (31), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (167), Union (9), Wallowa (2), Wasco (26), Washington (103) and Yamhill (70).

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find the link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release.

Vaccine type Doses recalled Non-viable, spoiled or expired Grand total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 29,589 29,589 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 123,661 123,661 Pfizer Comirnaty 65,739 65,739 Grand total 0 218,989 218,989

1Updated: 09/28/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.