Oregon Ducks fan starts clothing campaign for injured Summit alum Cam McCormick

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Summit High alumnus Cam McCormick has battled a number of injuries during his six-year journey at the University of Oregon.

On Sept. 11, McCormick played and started in his first game in three years. On a 16-yard first-down catch, he suffered another injury during a catch, tearing his Achilles tendon.

Ducks fan Jim Davis was watching the game, and says he was heartbroken to the tight end get hurt again.

So much so, he created an apparel website for McCormick, called #WeCamDoIt.

Through the NCAA's recent move regarding student-athletes' Name Image and Likeness (NIL), McCormick is able to directly benefit from proceeds of the clothing sales, something he couldn't have done earlier in his college career.

