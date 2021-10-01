Cool Today; Nice Weekend

News

After waking up to mostly cloudy skies we will see the current NW storm move off to the NE and our skies will gradually clear. Highs today will stay chilly, topping out in the mid 60's. If you see much breeze at all it will be gentle out of the north. Winds turn light and variable overnight. Under mostly clear skies, lows will range from the upper 20's to upper 30's.

As the current system moves out of the region it will leave us with a nice weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70's, skies will stay clear to mostly clear and breezes will be light and variable. We will carry these pleasant conditions into Monday and then see the early evidence of change Tuesday. Skies will become partly cloudy and highs cool into the mid to upper 60's. A chance of showers will settle in Tuesday night and the chance of rain will stay with us through the rest of the week. Highs will drop to the mid 50's. With overnight lows dipping to freezing and below, expect to see a chance of snow showers mix with that chance of rain.

