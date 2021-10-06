Police are at the scene of a shooting at a high school in Arlington, Texas

CNN - National

By Kay Jones, CNN

Police are at the scene of a shooting at Timberview High School, Arlington, Texas, police said Wednesday.

Officers are doing a “methodical search” and are working closely with several local police departments and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Arlington police tweeted.

Students will be bused to the parent reunification point once the school is “completely secured,” the department said. Officers will be at the reunification point.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

