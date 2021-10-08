C.O. landscaping company closing; La Pine residents say they did not finish projects or give refunds

News

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several homeowners in La Pine say they have booked projects with a Central Oregon landscaping business and paid deposits to the now-closing company, but never had the project started.

One woman says in August, she paid a $1,750 deposit to Elite Landscaping for a new fence to be built in 8-10 weeks, and has since been told the company is closing and/or moving to Texas.

A part-owner of the company, Jordan Smith, told the woman in a Facebook message the contract has been sold to another landscaping company, who will take over.

Michael Hintz, an investigator for the State Landscaping Contractors Board, says he has several open cases involving Elite Landscaping, and has also been told the contracts were sold to another company, but has received no official documentation.

Noah Chast will speak to the La Pine homeowner and have more information on the landscape contracts tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4..