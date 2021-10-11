Miami suspends Art Acevedo as police chief with the intention of terminating him, city manager says

CNN - National

By Amir Vera and Rebekah Riess, CNN

Miami City Manager Art Noriega has suspended Police Chief Art Acevedo “with the intent to terminate his employment,” according to a statement issued Monday by Noriega.

“The relationship between the Chief and the organization has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly. In particular, the relationship between the Chief and the Police Department he leads — as well as with the community — has deteriorated beyond repair,” Noriega said.

“Relationships between employers and employees come down to fit and leadership style and unfortunately, Chief Acevedo is not the right fit for this organization,” the statement continued. “It is now time to move forward with the search for new leadership at MPD.”

Assistant Police Chief Manny Morales will be appointed as interim chief as the city engages in the search for a permanent replacement, Noriega said.

Prior to Miami, Acevedo had been the chief in Houston for more than four years before resigning in March.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.