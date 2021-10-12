Queen Elizabeth uses walking stick to attend service at Westminster Abbey

News



CNN

By Niamh Kennedy, Max Foster and Jack Guy, CNN

Queen Elizabeth was pictured using a rare walking stick in London’s Westminster Abbey Tuesday, as she attended a service to mark the centenary of UK armed forces charity the Poppy Legion.

A royal source told CNN that the monarch used the stick for her “comfort.”

It is believed to be the first time she has used a walking aid for comfort at a major public event, reported British media, including CNN affiliate ITN.

The Queen, who is 95, was last pictured with a walking stick in 2003 after surgery to remove torn cartilage from her right knee.

Elizabeth has been the Queen of England since February 6, 1952. In September 2015, she surpassed the record for longest rule by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria, who ruled for 63 years, seven months.

A celebration of her 70 years of service is planned for May 2022, which is set to celebrate one of her greatest passions — her love of horses — with a four-day equestrian extravaganza at Windsor Castle.

