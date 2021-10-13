Some C. Oregonians struggling to get refunds for postponed ‘Redmond Taco and Margarita Festival’

News

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The "Redmond Taco and Margarita Festival" was postponed due to vendor, staffing and other issues, Deschutes County Fairgrounds manager Geoff Hinds said over a month ago, on Sept. 9.

On Wednesday, some potential attendees of the festival told NewsChannel 21 they still have not received a refund for the event.

Adam Dobres, the point of contact with AZ Food Festivals, the company running the taco festival, says the event was rescheduled for August 20, 2022.

Dobres says anyone who emails the company requesting a refund through the ticket service "TicketBud" will be given one.

Noah Chast will have more on the festival refund situation, and the impact it could have on the festival next year, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.