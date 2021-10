News

By Jamie Gangel, CNN

Former President Bill Clinton has been admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a non-Covid-related infection. He is “on the mend” and “in good spirits,” according to a statement from Clinton spokesman Angel Urena.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

