Rosland Elementary special education teacher’s departure points to shortage

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine students with special needs are given an Individualized Education Program to help them succeed. Some students are placed in different classes and others have a teaching aide that helps them throughout the day.

An IEP is a legal document, and the corresponding teacher is certified to teach students with special needs.

But what happens when there aren't enough special education teachers?

The same question was running through the minds of parents whose children attend Rosland Elementary School in La Pine following a letter that was sent home this week by a special education teacher.

The teacher told parents she was losing her job for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine (or to seek an exemption) and that the district would not be filling the position with a certified special education teacher.

