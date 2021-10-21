Newberry Crater soon could become first ‘Super HotRock’ geothermal energy source

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The next generation of geothermal power could emerge from the the crater of Newberry National Volcanic Monument, just south of Bend.

In late September, AltaRock Energy announced the results of its latest study near the crater (caldera) of Newberry Volcano. The study found that the high temperature in the impermeable rock at the volcanic crater can be used as an energy source.

AltaRock says the energy would be more sustainable and cheaper than current renewable energy methods.

The company's news release states:

"SuperHot Rock geothermal has the smallest environmental footprint of any renewable energy resource, sharply reduces the need for transmission infrastructure, and we believe it has the potential to meet a significant portion of global energy demand by 2050."

AltaRock's analysis found the Levelized Cost of Electricity would be less than $0.05/kilowatt-hour. The company says a conventional EGS (enhanced geothermal system) resource has an LCOE of $0.10/kilowatt-hour or higher.

Although commonly referred to as Newberry Crater, the "crater" is in fact a caldera formed when the overlying rocks collapse when a magma chamber is emptied, the Forest Service says. The caldera stretches across 17 square miles in the heart of the volcano. The 1,200 square mile volcano (about the size of Rhode Island) remains very active to this day. Newberry is both seismically and geothermally active. Geologists believe the caldera sits over a shallow magma body only 2 to 5 kilometers deep.

