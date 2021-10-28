Thrift store is helping Afghan refugees settle into their new lives

By Ryan Breslin

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — As Afghan refugees continue to arrive in Nashville, local organizations are working to get those people the supplies they need.

One shop in South Nashville is seeing donations come in for the newest “Nashvillians.”

It’s a store that brings in people from near and far.

“My wife and I live about 140 miles away,” said shopper, Danny Robinson.

Thrift Smart on Nolensville Pike features stacked shelves and full racks throughout the store.

“I mean from books to electronics to clothing, to just a big variety of things,” adds Robinson.

It’s not your typical retail outlet, however.

“Well, it’s all donated,” Bruce Krapf, operations manager, revealed. “We’re a store for everybody. It doesn’t matter what your income level is.”

Thrift Smart supports four local charities in Middle Tennessee with a mission to sell everything they can, give money to charity, and support jobs in the area.

“We can be the church’s clothes closet because they don’t have anywhere to store all the donations,” explained Krapf. “People want to give; they want to help so they direct all those donations to come here.”

With the recent influx of afghan refugees to the region, the store is working with the Nashville International Center for Empowerment (NICE) to find ways to help.

Krapf said, “they can come here to the store. They can use our dressing rooms, try things on, purchase things. You know nobody knows what their situation is, they can just come in and be a regular customer.”

The store took in 1 million pounds of donations so far, this year.

Non-profits get one dollar for every ten pounds given.

To help the Afghans, gifts cards are being given for furniture donations brought on behalf of NICE.

Kopf hopes the store can “become a destination for them [Afghans] as they start to get on their feet.”

Just like it’s a destination for the store’s regulars.

“It’s one of our favorite thrift stores here,” admits Robinson.

The United Way has set up a “Welcoming Nashville Fund” for refugees hoping to raise $300,000…so far they’ve raised more than $33,000.

