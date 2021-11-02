Deschutes County, Bend PD receive federal grant to continue program targeting illegal marijuana grows

Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Grant Program proposed to Deschutes County Board of Commissioners

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's Office and Bend Police Department has received another federal grant to fund a joint program targeting the illegal marijuana industry in Central Oregon.

The Illegal Marijuana Market Enforcement Grant Program or IMMEG, assists local law enforcement agencies in addressing unlawful marijuana cultivation or distribution operations.

The local law enforcement agencies have noted their biggest problems being staffing shortages, training needs and challenges with the geography of the area. In the IMMEG application, the agencies listed that crimes related to unlicensed marijuana grows are "extreme."

The new 2021-23 grant of $556,089 continues the program that began in 2018-19, funding detectives who work with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team, along with part-time work on data collection and community engagement.

County commissioners accepted the grant award on Monday and is scheduled to adopt a resolution Wednesday regarding the additional staffing it will fund.

Carly Keenan is meeting with sheriff's Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp to discuss the program's status and goals. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 at 5.