Amid Hunnell Road cleanup, Bend councilors review managed camp requirements

Several wish to fast-track a 'service center hub' at Juniper Ridge for campers in area - could become 'safe parking' spot

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As winter weather approaches in Bend, homeless campers along Hunnell and Clausen roads are once again being asked to cleanup, move over and and make way for snowplows. City councilors discussed what's next Wednesday evening, as they seek ways to help them survive the winter months and find a path toward permanent housing and a more stable life.

David Abbas, the city's Transportation and Mobility director, told city councilors "snow is going to fly" soon, so cleanup efforts are underway for the safety of all residents this winter.

Access requirements include 8-foot parking lanes, a 30-foot travel way and 5 feet of sidewalk space.

Abbas says the city is asking campers to provide real estate for snowplows, and keep sidewalks clear of all property by Friday, for safe pedestrian use and prepare for winter road operations.

The city says there are roughly 75 vehicles and 90 individuals along the two roads, but not aware of how many vehicles are currently mobile/drivable.

Councilor Megan Perkins and others stressed the importance of finding solutions over the next couple of months.

"It's not acceptable for anyone to be living like that," Perkins said.

The city is also still in the early stages of outlining operational needs for several managed homeless camps, preparing a request for proposals.

City Recovery Strategy and Impact Officer Carolyn Eagan says the city is looking for service providers that will implement guidelines and rules addressing admission criteria, quiet hours, drug and alcohol use, and a good neighbor agreement.

Eagan added that the city will not exclude anyone willing to help, but having those with experience is very important moving forward.

The city is also considering new efforts to help the homeless at Juniper Ridge, after an earlier, controversial proposal was shelved late last year. City officials said the location that could have a "service center" hub to help the homeless campers and eventually another managed "safe parking" spot is north of the northern end of Northeast 18th Street, surrounded by city-owned property.

Here's the full press release from the city regarding outdoor shelters:

City of Bend takes next step to develop outdoor shelters for unhoused community members

At their meeting tonight, City Councilors supported a scope of work to design and operate outdoor shelters (also referred to as “managed camps”) that are intended to provide safe places for people to reside and services to assist residents with transitioning to permanent housing. The scope of work will be part of a formal request for proposals for service providers interested in operating outdoor shelters in Bend. The request for proposals is expected to be released in mid-November.

“We have community members who need a safe place to call home,” said Bend City Councilor Megan Perkins. “They need a place where they can be treated with respect and dignity as they access the services and support they need to transition into stable housing. Outdoor shelters will help us provide that for our community.”

As potential sites are identified, the City will work with the highest scoring proposers to match their proposals with the site or sites throughout the City that best fit their proposals. A map of City-owned properties that was shared with Council Wednesday is available online. Before being considered as a potential outdoor shelter site, any of the City-owned properties on the map would need to be reviewed to consider: existing uses on those sites, additional criteria for outdoor shelters and compatibility with submitted proposals. In addition to City-owned properties on the map, there may be other publicly- or privately-owned properties that are geographically dispersed throughout Bend that could be considered.

The scope of work reviewed by Councilors says that outdoor shelters will provide individual shelters and 24-hour on-site management seven days a week. They would also have full fencing with gate access, trash enclosures, a pet relief area, and office space for on-site management.

The scope of work for operating the outdoor shelter also includes providing essential services and supportive services, including but not limited to:

· Restrooms and showers (may be via portable units or mobile service)

· Daily food service

· Storage for personal belongings

· Trash removal

· Mail services

· Case management services

· Coordination of resources towards permanent housing

· Health care, health screening, and/or health benefit enrollment

The scope of work also requires a Comprehensive Management Plan. The plan will address the safety of clients, the neighborhood and the outdoor shelter site. It will also include outreach plans for shelter residents and the surrounding neighborhood.

“City Council has set a clear goal of serving some of our most vulnerable community members by providing more of the shelter space that we desperately need,” said Bend City Councilor Melanie Kebler. “Now is the time for the Bend community to support our unhoused neighbors with outdoor shelter solutions that have been proven successful in other cities.”

Councilors also expressed interest in fast-tracking a Safe Parking program site and other support services on city-owned land in Juniper Ridge.

For more information on outdoor shelters, including examples of similar sites in Oregon and frequently asked questions, visit www.bendoregon.gov/outdoor-shelter.

Continuum of Housing

According to the January 2021 point in time count, there are 1,099 adults and children experiencing homelessness in Central Oregon. Bend has fewer than 215 shelter beds. Outdoor shelters are one possible transitional housing solution to help address homelessness in Bend. Mid- and long-term solutions, like generating revenue to support housing and other critical services, the Safe Parking Program and Project Turnkey, are also necessary to support community members as they transition out of homelessness and into stable housing.