Thornburgh Resort final master plan approved, still fighting series of appeals

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Thornburgh Resort, a 1,970-acre proposed destination resort west of Redmond, near Cline Falls, was initially proposed in 2005 and has gone through a series of land-use hurdles and challenges ever since.

The resort has gone through a series of land use approvals and appeals with the Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) and the Oregon Court of Appeals.

Angie Brewer, senior planner with Deschutes County Community Development, says, “Currently there is an approved final master plan, and there are subsequent applications for site plan review and tentative plan review for the subdivisions and the physical development and utilities that were conceptually approved in that master plan document.”

Eighty overnight lodging units are currently proposed. The ratio of overnight lodging units to single-family dwellings is being appealed, based on changes in local and state laws since the original master plan was approved.

The public appeal hearing will be held over Zoom on Thursday at 6:00pm. Nunzie Gould, the appellant who, submitted the appeal, told NewsChannel 21 she encourages the public to participate in the public hearing and reach out to Deschutes County with any questions.

Documents can be viewed and downloaded here.

Property applicant Kameron Delashmutt has not yet responded to NewsChannel 21.

Noah Chast will have more information on the current status of the Thornburgh Resort tonight on NewsChannel 21 at 5.