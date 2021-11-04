Downtown Bend parklet program to stay; fee trimmed, start delayed to April 1

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The city of Bend enacted a temporary "parklet" program last year as part of the city's emergency declaration to help in response to COVID-19 and state guidelines, such as maximum indoor capacity and spacing. It allowed downtown restaurants to have dining, including tents, extend to sidewalks and on-street parking spots.

Last May, councilors agreed to a change in city code, to make it a permanent program. Since then, it's been working out the details.

When the proposed system was presented to councilors last month, some were resistant to the fee of $100 a month for each parking space used.

Staff presented a revised proposal Wednesday night, and councilors agreed to a $60 a month fee for each parking spot. It's the same fee charted for street parking permits and at the Louisiana Avenue parking lot.

While the fees take effect Jan. 1, they also delayed the start of the permanent parklet program from the proposed Dec. 1 to April 1.

Meanwhile, those restaurants with parklet structures already in use will be able to keep them, as long as they follow city street and safety codes, such as accessibility.

