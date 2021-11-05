Aaron Rogers confirms he is unvaccinated, says he is ‘disappointed’ by media

by Jacob Lev, CNN

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers confirmed he is unvaccinated against Covid-19 and is disappointed with the treatment he’s been receiving in the media while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers said. “So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

Rodgers said the media was on a “witch hunt” to find out which players were vaccinated and blamed reporters for him saying he was “immunized” back in August.

The 37-year-old Rodgers said if any reporter would have asked a follow-up question, he would have explained he’s “not an anti-vax flat earther,” but that he’s a “critical thinker.”

Rodgers added he has been following the strict NFL protocols for unvaccinated players to a “T.” Rodgers described the daily testing he is subjected to every day, even on off days, and believes the rules in place are in place to shame unvaccinated people. Rodgers says he has been tested over 300 times before testing positive this week.

Rodgers said he had some symptoms for around 48 hours but “feels really good” today and said he wasn’t sure when he will return to the field or what protocols are in place for him now that he tested positive for Covid-19.

Rodgers said, “The vaccines do offer some protection for sure but there is a lot we don’t know about them. … There is a lot to natural immunity. … If you have gotten Covid and recovered from it, that’s the best boost to immunity you can have.”

Rodgers will miss Sunday’s road game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to Covid-19 protocols, the team’s head coach Matt LaFleur announced Wednesday.

LaFleur wouldn’t confirm if Rodgers tested positive for the virus or his vaccination status. While meeting the media, LaFleur would say only that last season’s league MVP was in Covid-19 protocols.

“We don’t say who tests positive or what not. That’s what the league wants,” LaFleur said.

Per policy agreed upon by the NFL and players’ union, teams aren’t allowed to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. The reserve/Covid-19 list is for players who either test positive for the novel coronavirus or who have been in close contact with someone who is infected.

CNN’s Steve Almasy contributed to this report.