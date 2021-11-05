Emu on the loose in South Carolina

By WYFF Staff

BEREA, South Carolina (WYFF) — An emu on the loose caused quite a stir in the Berea area of Greenville County Tuesday morning.

WYFF News 4’s Taggart Houck was on the way to work when he spotted the emu near Berea First Baptist Church.

He captured a short video that you can watch and there is more video online.

Sky 4 flew to the area and saw people looking for the emu but didn’t spot it.

