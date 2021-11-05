Multiple people injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston, officials say

By Andy Rose, CNN

There were “multiple civilian injuries” Friday night at NRG Stadium, where a large sold-out concert event was taking place, the Houston Fire Department said.

The number and nature of injuries was not immediately known.

Video from earlier Friday taken by CNN affiliate KTRK showed hundreds of people rushing through a VIP entrance to the Astroworld Festival, knocking over metal detectors and ignoring security personnel before the gates were secured by officers on horseback.

Astroworld organizers did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment early Saturday morning.

Houston-born rapper Travis Scott’s third-annual Astroworld Festival was scheduled to run from Friday through Saturday, according to the event’s website.

The festival, which was sold out, was slated to feature artists including SZA, Bad Bunny and 21 Savage.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.