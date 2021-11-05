Puppies reach haven in Tennessee after rescue from Iowa puppy mill

By Michael Warrick

LEBANON, Tennessee (WSMV) — Nearly 100 puppies are getting the urgent help they need at the Animal Rescue Corps facility after being rescued from horrific conditions at a puppy mill in Iowa.

Several other rescue groups collaborated to save more than 500 dogs from the puppy mill, which included dogs crammed into small cages, some with illnesses.

In just a matter of days, Animal Rescue Corps brought 89 of those puppies to its facility in Lebanon and began treating the dogs for parasites, hunger and behavioral issues.

“What’s really important here is that we take it really slow, and we don’t create any negative new experiences,” Michael Cunningham with American Rescue Corps said. “They don’t know what love is, they don’t know what love is, they don’t know what kindness is.”

The rescue at the Iowa puppy mill came a week after alleged abuse at the Humane Society of the Delta in Arkansas. Dozens of those dogs were also relocated to the Lebanon facility to recover.

Cunningham said many of them don’t know how to eat from a bowl, walk on a concrete floor or show love. Some of them hadn’t even been outside before.

Usually, the rescued dogs are in ARC’s care for less than a month. Once they’re healthy and ready, they will be released to shelters for adoption.

To help with the sudden influx of dogs, Cunningham is hopeful for more volunteers at its rescue operation center in Lebanon. If you’re interested in volunteer, visit their site to send an email.

