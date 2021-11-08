Bend pediatric clinic seeing strong demand for kids’ COVID-19 vaccine; appointments needed

BEND, Ore (KTVZ)-- With over 1,000 calls from parents trying to get their kids the COVID-19 vaccine at a weekend clinic, Central Oregon Pediatrics Associates said Monday that parents need to schedule the appointments in advance.

A COPA spokesperson said she she expects 500 shots to be administered by next Saturday and suggested parents also take look at a list of various clinics around the region that are offering the newly available Pfizer vaccines for kids ages 5-11. You can find a list of locations on the COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard.

