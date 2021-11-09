Dozens of students walk out of Milwaukee High School of the Arts protesting school safety

By Gabriella Bachara

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Dozens of Milwaukee High School of the Arts students walked out of school Tuesday morning, Nov. 9, to protest what they call a lack of safety protocols.

Students at the protest claimed their school is not a safe place to be, citing threats of violence and fights.

Some students told CBS 58 they brought these concerns to the school administration, but felt like they were tossed aside.

Crystal Russell, the senior who organized the walk-out Tuesday morning, said she wants to see more security and police in her school.

“I’m seeing it for myself. People are walking around the school carrying. People are walking around the school with pocket knives, brass knuckles, pepper spray, everything,” Russell said. “We’re telling (the administration) this and they’re just blowing it off.”

CBS 58 reached out to Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) for comment and did not immediately hear back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.