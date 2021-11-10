California county sees first female Eagle Scout

By Alani Letang

PACIFIC GROVE, California (KSBW) — Monterey County has its first female Eagle Scout. The ranking is a very high achievement with the Boy Scouts of America.

“It’s a very humbling experience. But part of the scouting movement and being an Eagle Scout is just being one of the whole group, and being regarded by my accomplishments and my advancement and not necessarily my gender,” said Olivia Pearman, Eagle Scout senior patrol leader for troop 2090 of Monterey County.

Olivia Pearman is the first female in Monterey County to climb multiple ranks in the Scouts BSA or Boy Scouts of America and earn Eagle Scout ranking.

Eagle Scout is the highest, most prestigious rank in the Scouts BSA. Pearman is also an SPL, senior patrol leader, for her all-female troop 2090. Being an SPL includes performing a number of duties, completing merit badges, and leading younger scouts among other tasks.

“it’s totally worth it. Being an Eagle Scout, you get the best of the scouting experience. You get the best opportunities for leadership,” Pearman said.

At 8 years old, Olivia started as a girl scout. When she was 15 years old, she became a scout with Scouts BSA.

Earning an Eagle Scout rank is a new opportunity for young girls because Boy Scouts of America began allowing girls into the organization in 2019. There, girls could earn top ranking statuses.

Pearman earned Eagle Scout in about two years. It’s usually a four to six-year completion path for Eagle Scout.

“She’s gone from somebody who, you know, was maybe not so keen to lead to somebody who has just charged ahead. She’s really an inspiration to the younger scouts. It’s really just heartwarming to see her just interact with the younger scouts, you know, mentor them and teach them,” said Barb Utter, Troop 2090 scoutmaster.

Pearman is also a 17-year-old high school senior, a soccer player and a track runner. Being a scout, she’s recruited more girls while continuing to learn important lessons.

“Taking control of your own environment is really important because even if, if it’s not ideal at first, you can always improve it if you’re dedicated to improving it,” Pearman said.

First female Eagle Scout for Monterey County and embracing inclusivity from all walks of life.

“Ensuring that you’re creating a dynamic where those people feel like they are one of the whole group because they should be. And I think that’s the main goal of scouting right now to make sure that girls are fully integrated into the scouting experience,” Pearman said.

