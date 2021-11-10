Mt. Bachelor hosting pop-up job fair at Sun Country Tours to fill remaining positions

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- Mt. Bachelor is holding a job fair this upcoming weekend, specifically looking for food and beverage workers.

Leigh Capozzi, the resort's brand and marketing director, said the last job fair, held a few weeks ago, had a great turnout, and they are adding this pop-up job fair to fill the remaining positions.

As of now, Mt. Bachelor’s website states they have 38 positions still available for the 2021/2022 winter season that is scheduled to start Nov. 26 (the day after Thanksgiving).

Capozzi said the resort began the hiring process early this year, to avoid any staffing issues amid the ongoing labor shortage affecting many industries.

The job fair will be held at Sun Country Tours at 531 SW 13th Street in Bend on Sunday and Monday, from noon to 4 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online before attending the job fair.

NewsChannel 21 reporter Leslie Cano will be speaking with Capozzi about what they are looking for in applicants and the benefits of becoming a Mt. Bachelor employee. Watch her report at 5.