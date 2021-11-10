Skip to Content
Parents raise concerns over California high school’s controversial quiz question

By Melanie Wingo

    ROCKLIN, California (KCRA) — A multiple-choice question found on a social science quiz, administered by a Whitney High School teacher, caused concern among parents this week.

Some parents said the question seemed political and inappropriate.

KCRA 3 obtained an image of the question and the four possible answers below it, which appeared on the quiz this way:

“A group of complete idiots a) KKK b) all of Florida c) Fox News d) Texans”

“I understand he’s just trying to make a joke, but that kind of stuff shouldn’t be on a test,” said Whitney High School student Joel Alquicira, who said he had the social science teacher in a previous year.

Former students of the teacher said he’s known to joke around.

“He was always like a funny kind of teacher,” Alquicira said. “He would always make jokes.”

In response to the quiz question concerns, the school’s principal, Justin Cutts, sent out a message to staff, students and families.

The message read, in part:

“A quiz was assigned to students by a social science teacher. However, students, families and the Rocklin community have raised concern about the class assignment.” In his message to the school community, the principal also said:

“The Whitney High School Administration Team and the Rocklin Unified School District recognizes and shares their concerns and is conducting a thorough investigation. Whitney High and Rocklin Unified is committed to providing each student, family, and staff with a safe and welcoming environment.”

The principal explained that personnel matters are confidential, but that appropriate disciplinary steps will be taken.

