Police: Louisiana high school student stabbed on campus

    MINDEN, Louisiana (KTBS) — Police say a 15-year-old Minden High School student was arrested Tuesday after stabbing another student multiple times with a paring knife while on the school’s campus.

Police Chief Steve Cropper said the student was expected to be charged with attempted second-degree homicide and possession of marijuana.

Cropper said the incident was the result of a fight between the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old male student.

The 15-year-old was to be taken to Ware Youth Center in Coushatta. The student was to return to Minden on Wednesday to go before a judge.

The 14-year-old victim was taken to Minden Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

Cropper said Lt. Tokia Harrison, the school’s student resource officer, was able to quickly diffuse the situation and take the 15-year-old into police custody at the school.

