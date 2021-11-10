Rare 1 in 100 million cotton candy lobster caught off Maine coast

By Dan Griffin

PORTLAND, Maine (WLWT) — A Maine lobsterman caught a rare cotton candy lobster in Casco Bay this past weekend.

The odds of catching a cotton candy lobster are 1 in 100 million.

The iridescent opal-like coloring of the lobster is the result of a genetic mutation.

Lobsterman Bill Coppersmith, who has been fishing for 40 years, caught the lobster, which was named Haddie after his granddaughter. It is the first cotton candy lobster he has caught.

Haddie is now at Get Maine Lobster in Portland, which shared pictures of the rare lobster.

Get Maine Lobster said it is talking to area organizations and aquariums that might want to adopt Haddie.

