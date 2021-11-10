Tennessee man caught after attempting to run over cop

By ALEX HEIDER

COOKEVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Cookeville, TN man is behind bars after police say he tried to run them over during a pursuit. Police say 21-year-old Mason Tyler Stout attempted to run over Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after being served a warrant at his Buffalo Valley Road home before noon Tuesday.

Deputies say Stout tried to run from police in a vehicle which is when a deputy was nearly hit. Stout crashed the vehicle a short time later into another deputy’s car and took off on foot. After several hours, K9 officers were able to track him down in a nearby drainage ditch and take him into custody.

“Once again, the good guys won. I am extremely proud of all our deputies involved, for their professionalism and their discipline in carrying out this search. We’re going to keep this community safe and we’re not going to let this sort of criminal activity take place without repercussion,” Sheriff Eddie Farris said.

