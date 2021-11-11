Colts face new challenge against suddenly surging Jaguars

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich sees the changes on Jacksonville’s game tape. Josh Allen is quickly becoming a menacing pass rusher. The Jaguars offense is finding balance and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence appears to settling into his new job. Yes, Reich believes the progress is real and for the Colts that means they’re facing a tough task Sunday as they try to reach .500 for the first time this season.