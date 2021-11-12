US signs agreement for Qatar to represent its diplomatic interests in Afghanistan

By Nicole Gaouette, Jennifer Hansler and Alex Marquardt, CNN

The US and Qatar signed an agreement Friday to have Qatar’s embassy in Kabul represent US interests in Afghanistan as senior officials from the two countries met in Washington for the US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held the signing ceremony in the State Department’s ceremonial Benjamin Franklin dining room before taking questions from reporters.

“Today, we’re signing two new agreements that reflect our deepening collaboration on Afghanistan,” Blinken said. “The first establishes Qatar as the United States protecting power in Afghanistan. Qatar will establish a US intersection within its embassy in Afghanistan to provide certain consular services and monitor conditions security of US diplomatic facilities in Afghanistan.”

The second agreement will formalize the US partnership with Qatar “to facilitate the travel of Afghans with US Special Immigrant Visas, a role that it’s already been playing in many instances,” Blinken said, “and serve as a transit point for eligible Afghans as they complete their application process.”

The diplomatic compound in Kabul — once one of the largest US embassies in the world — has been shuttered since the US withdrawal in August, and the US relocated its diplomatic mission to Doha.

With no formal relations between the US and the Taliban, and no formal US diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, Qatar will now act as the “protecting power” for Washington. Qatari embassy staff will serve in a new US interests’ section inside Gulf nation’s embassy.

The new US interests’ section will use some of the facilities vacated by the US Embassy in Kabul, an official confirmed to CNN, with Qatar providing security.

On Monday, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West told reporters that the US is “not seriously thinking about” reopening its embassy in Kabul at this time.

“I think what we want to see is the establishment of a record of responsible conduct by the Taliban, of predictable conduct, and then we’ll assess what needs we have on the diplomatic front,” he said during a briefing call.

