By Pauline Lockwood, Bex Wright and Cape Diamond, CNN

American journalist Danny Fenster has been released from prison in Myanmar, according to Myanmar’s military and former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson, who had been on a private humanitarian visit to the country.

— This is a developing story and will be updated.

