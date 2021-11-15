Hundreds mourn at Ballwin crash site where three teens were killed Sunday morning

By JENNA RAE

BALLWIN, Missouri (KMOV) — Dozens of flowers, teddy bears and three crosses now sit on a tree on Kiefer Creek Road in Ballwin, all for three West County teens who died early Sunday morning. Now, friends and family say they’re working to process this tremendous loss.

The victims were identified as 15-year-old Jake Keifer, 15-year-old Rhegan Sajben and 16-year-old Cole Anello. Anello was the driver, police said. Two teens, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, were also injured in the crash but are expected to survive.

Around 4 a.m., the five teens were in a Nissan Maxima that veered off the road and hit a tree on Kiefer Creek Road. Shortly after the crash, the car burst into flames, killing three of the five teens. A woman who drove by right after the crash helped two injured passengers until emergency crews arrived.

Sajben and Keifer both attended Marquette High School. Sajben was a junior and a volleyball star. Friends of hers say volleyball was her passion. Keifer’s mom Vicki tells News 4 her son was the highlight of their entire family and the life of the party. Vicki Keifer said her son had a network of friends who were always at their home.

Anello was a sophomore at De Smet Jesuit High School. Friends tell us he was always a really happy person and played soccer and lacrosse.

There was a prayer vigil at Holy Infant Catholic Church Sunday night for the victims. Sajben’s family belonged to the church. More than 100 people were in attendance. Father Edward Stanger asked media not record in the church or outside.

Family members of the victims are asking for prayers and support at this time.

