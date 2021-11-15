Trump ally Steve Bannon surrenders after his indictment on two counts of contempt of Congress



CNN

By Chandelis Duster, CNN

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, turned himself in to the FBI Monday morning to self-surrender after being indicted on criminal contempt charges on Friday.

Bannon was defiant when addressing TV cameras, saying, “We’re taking down the Biden regime.”

Bannon, 67, was charged last week with one count related to his refusal to appear for a deposition and another related to his refusal to produce documents to the House committee investigating January 6. Each count carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, the Department of Justice said.

He is expected to appear in court Monday afternoon. The case has been referred to District Judge Carl Nichols, who was appointed by Trump.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Hannah Rabinowitz, Evan Perez, Jessica Schneider, Paula Reid and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.