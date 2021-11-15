Will new PSU population estimates confirm Bend has topped 100,000 residents, or not?

New numbers should provide clues to pandemic impact -- and help resolve some up-and-down estimates and counts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- New July 1 population estimates due for release Monday by Portland State University may give new clues about the impact of the pandemic on Central Oregon's growth rates, and also help answer: Is Bend now a city of 100,000 or not?

In 1999, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that Bend had topped the 100,000 mark, but last year's official April 1, 2020 official head count showed the city was just shy of that milestone, at 99,178 residents.

And a year ago, PSU's Population Research Center actually showed an even lower figure: a July 1, 2020 population estimate for Bend of 92,840.

The two entities use a different mix of statistics to come up with their estimates, from housing starts to the number of births vs. deaths. But the official census head count resets the numbers for both organizations, moving forward.

"Given that the census counted 99,179 people, I'm expecting the 2021 (PSU) estimate to show Bend's population has exceeded 100,000," city Senior Planner Damian Syrnyk said.

The population figures are about more than just bragging rights. Cities and counties get 30 days to challenge them, if they believe there are discrepancies or errors, before the estimates become final, helping to dictate how government tax revenues and other funds are distributed.

NewsChannel 21's Noah Chast is awaiting Monday's release of the latest PSU estimates for Oregon counties and cities -- the first to measure a full year of pandemic-related impacts.