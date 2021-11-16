Arrest made in Atlanta shooting death of Jaguar owner

By JOYCE LUPIANI

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of Andres Munoz on Oct. 24 in a parking lot of an Atlanta shopping mall on Amsterdam Avenue NE during a dispute over Munoz’s Jaguar.

18-year-old Brian Betancourt Calderon was arrested by the Atlanta Police Department Fugitive Unit on Nov. 15 in southeast Atlanta. He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

According to initial reports, the dispute began because the alleged shooter was leaning on Munoz’s vehicle. After the shooting, the shooter ran away.

