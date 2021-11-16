Biden administration plans to announce purchase of Pfizer’s experimental Covid-19 antiviral pill

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

The Biden administration plans to purchase 10 million doses of Pfizer’s experimental antiviral Covid-19 pill and is finalizing the contract now, according to a source familiar with the plans.

The announcement could come as soon as this week.

The administration had initially planned to purchase about 5 million doses, but after seeing Pfizer’s data, President Joe Biden wanted to double the order, the source told CNN on Tuesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.