BPRD looks ahead at Sawyer Park renovations, debates parking

'We can't keep accommodating everyone'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In 2018 The Bend Park and Recreation District identified a need to renovate Sawyer Park.

But before those renovations can begin, park staffers are tasked with analyzing the best way forward when it comes to assessing capacity and parking demands.

Formerly an Oregon State Park, Sawyer Park was dedicated to the Bend Park and Rec in 1980, but the district says the existing entry point and parking lot have reached the end of their life span.

To help assess those future parking needs staff hired Lancaster Mobley, a local traffic engineering firm, to perform an initial parking/traffic study.

The firm says the current parking lot is outdated, and no longer functions properly due to rutted pavement and pot-hole damage beyond normal maintenance repair.

Bend Park and Rec's Landscape Architect, Bronwen Mastro presented study findings to staffers and board members during Tuesday evening's meeting.

"If you've been there you know that you have to drive down the road into the park and that has caused some safety concerns in terms of visibility," Mastro said. "And for the park, this is one of the only, if not the only that's kind of more urban that has a sunrise to sunset timeframe rather than the like typical 5 a.m. to 10 p.m."

Staff says it will be preparing a formal request for proposal to hire a design consultant this winter in order to begin the planning and design of the overall project. Once the design consultant is hired, public outreach will begin, along with conceptual design.

But Bend Park and Rec's Board Chair, Ariel Mendez voiced his concerns during discussion.

Mendez says to continue to increase supply without looking at other alternatives is "silly".

"If we keep trying to provide parking for everybody we're going to fail. We're going to hit some upper limit where we'll find that we have less park available and we have more traffic available," Mendez said." "At some point we're going to have to change. We can't keep accommodating everyone driving everywhere without trying to change anyone's behavior."

Board member Nathan Hovekamp did agree with some of Mendez's points, but did not want to cause any delays in the project's timeline.

Others like state Rep. Jason Kropf, who also serves on the BPRD board, says he's open to a broader conversation when it comes to parking needs at Sawyer, but he did not agree with Mendez's premise about supplementing parking.

"I don't want to pursue a parking lot safety by pot-hole policy," Kropf said. "That's not what Bend Park and Rec facilities look like from you know the swing sets, to the grass fields, to the bathrooms, to the parking lot."

The 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Plan allocates $1,100,000 for the project - $850,000 in property tax funds and $250,000 in a potential future grant to support construction.

This current fiscal year the CIP allocates $100,000 to begin the design. The remaining $1,000,000 is identified in next fiscal year to begin construction.

If the timeline goes as planned, the project could begin construction Spring-Fall of 2023.