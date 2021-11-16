Group of Tumalo residents asking Deschutes County to OK sewer system

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Most Tumalo homeowners are on septic systems, which can fail -- and sewage inevitably ends up in the Deschutes River, contaminating it.

As a result, a group of community members is asking Deschutes County to add Tumalo to an existing sewage system, to help protect the river and groundwater.

Bend developer Larry Kine said recently he submitted to the county a master plan to expand the Tumalo community sewer system that serves businesses and newer homes to the rest of the unincorporated community. Kine said he was surprised to learn it would require a site plan approval.

The county has informed the group in support of a larger community sewer system that it will conduct a feasibility study, to analyze all potential angles and components of the project, along with the cost.

