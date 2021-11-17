Skip to Content
Police: Vegas nurse treats shooting suspect, gives weapon to police after he crashes car

By Ashley Casper

    LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A domestic argument led to a shooting and ultimately a vehicle crash just after midnight on Wednesday near Hualapai Way, south of Town Center Drive.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a male suspect was driving northbound on Hualapai Way south of Town Center Drive with his girlfriend in the passenger seat about 12:30 a.m. The couple began to argue, which escalated when the man pulled out a gun and fired 5 to 6 shots into the air from the moving vehicle, Lt. David Gordon told FOX5.

It was then that the driver lost control of the car and left the roadway, hitting a tree.

“A nurse who who just got off work and was on her way home stopped to render aid,” Gordon said. “While assisting the occupants, she noticed a handgun in the vehicle. The nurse retrieved the handgun from the vehicle and handed to patrol officers who arrived a short time later.”

The suspect was arrested on scene. No one was seriously injured during the shooting or crash, police said.

