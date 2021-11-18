Alzheimer’s caregiver calls for new form of support in Iowa

By Tommie Clark

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Caregivers for Iowans with dementia are facing their own health risks. That’s why the Alzheimer’s Association is speaking up for them.

The Iowa Chapter says depression is 28% and chronic health issues are 64% higher for caregivers of people with dementia versus other caregivers.

Caregivers help their loved ones with daily tasks like grocery shopping, personal care and emotional support.

Elizabeth Steele is one of those caregivers. In 2018, at just 57 years old, her father was diagnosed with Early-Onset Alzheimer’s.

She says it was then a mad rush to figure out what came next. For her father, it was retiring early and selling his business. Elizabeth had to navigate a tough balance of her own life while caring for her father.

He’s now in a full-time memory care facility. Elizabeth says every day, her smart, passionate, funny father slips away a little bit more.

Now, she’s advocating for Alzheimer’s patients and those who care for them.

“I really think a lot of times we feel guilty for taking time for yourself, but you can’t be the best that you need to be for your family member that you’re caregiving for if you’re not at 100% as well,” Steele said.

Steele says the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act will support services and training for caregivers. She wants to see lawmakers take action on the act.

Megan Pederson’s grandfather also lived with Alzheimer’s. She’s now with the Association and works with families to point them in the right direction during the disease journey.

She says an earlier diagnosis means more opportunity for treatment. The 10 warning signs include memory loss that disrupts daily life and losing the ability to retrace steps.

“That’s the importance of this month. Highlighting how important it is to know and recognize some early warning signs of Alzheimer’s and related dementia, getting a diagnosis and then recognizing the caregivers who are providing so much,” said Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter community engagement specialist, Megan Pedersen.

The 24/7 Helpline is 1-800-272-3900.

