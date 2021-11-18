Arkansas man in ICU after falling off ladder decorating for city’s Heart Lites display

By Kandra Kent

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS) — A Bentonville man is in the hospital in the ICU after falling off an 18-foot ladder while decorating his house for the annual Bentonville Heart Lites Christmas display.

Mark Valentine fell off the ladder in front of his home on Sunday.

He is now sedated and on a ventilator, with ten broken ribs, 6 double, and a collapsed lung.

His wife, Crystal told 40/29 News, while he’s recovering in the hospital, the community is stepping up so the Bentonville Heart Lite display show still goes on this holiday season.

“I have been blessed from the lighting community from both here and other states and they are going to get together on Saturday and come help me put up the rest of the show. It’s overwhelming and amazing how this community still comes together, we may not be the smallest community anymore but in a lot of ways we still are,” Crystal Valentine said.

