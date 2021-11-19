Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her criminal trial

By Sara Ashley O’Brien, CNN Business

Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is taking the stand in her own criminal trial.

Holmes began testimony on Friday afternoon in the San Jose courtroom during the first day of the defense’s case.

Holmes, once hailed as the next Steve Jobs, faces a dozen federal fraud charges over allegations that she knowingly misled investors, doctors, and patients about her company’s blood testing capabilities in order to take their money. Holmes has pleaded not guilty and faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, plus restitution for each charge.

Holmes’ attorneys previously indicated in court documents that she may claim she was the victim of a decade-long abusive relationship with Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who served as the company’s COO. They indicated that she is “likely to testify herself to the reasons why she believed, relied on, and deferred to Mr. Balwani,” who is nearly 20 years her senior. The filings were from 2020 and unsealed just before the trial kicked off with jury selection in late August. Balwani, according to a court filing from his attorneys, “adamantly denies” the claims.

Her attorneys also indicated plans to have an expert testify about the psychological, emotional and sexual abuse she experienced at the hands of Balwani.

This is a developing story…

