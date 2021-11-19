Hiker lost overnight in North Carolina is located by search & rescue crews

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A hiker who was lost overnight on Wednesday, Nov. 17 near the Pisgah Inn was located the next morning, Nov. 18.

The search involved rescue crews from Transylvania and Henderson counties.

Hiker lost overnight near Pisgah Inn is located by search & rescue crews

Officials with the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office say that hiker was found around 7 a.m.

Information on the hiker’s condition has not yet been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.