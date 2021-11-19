Skip to Content
News
By
Published 7:40 AM

Shark Warning signs posted at Hawaii beach after sighting of 7-foot reef shark

By Matthew Nuttle

Click here for updates on this story

    WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV) — Lifeguards at Makaha Beach Park in Waianae are warning the public after a 7-foot reef shark was spotted close to shore on Thursday.

Warning signs have been posted on the beach informing the public of the sighting. Beachgoers are encouraged to go to a lifeguard tower for information on the status of the shark warning before they enter the water,

Officials did not say who first spotted the shark, if it was a lifeguard or someone visiting the beach. No one was injured.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content