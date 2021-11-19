Shark Warning signs posted at Hawaii beach after sighting of 7-foot reef shark

By Matthew Nuttle

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV) — Lifeguards at Makaha Beach Park in Waianae are warning the public after a 7-foot reef shark was spotted close to shore on Thursday.

Warning signs have been posted on the beach informing the public of the sighting. Beachgoers are encouraged to go to a lifeguard tower for information on the status of the shark warning before they enter the water,

Officials did not say who first spotted the shark, if it was a lifeguard or someone visiting the beach. No one was injured.

