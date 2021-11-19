The week in 14 headlines
By Lauren Dezenski, CNN
This week, President Joe Biden and other Democrats in Washington celebrated two hard-won legislative achievements: Biden signing the infrastructure bill into law and the House passing his social safety net package. Plus, Biden participated in a classic pre-Thanksgiving White House tradition for the first time as president: the turkey pardon.
Monday
- Congress returns Monday with government funding, debt ceiling, economic bill looming
- ‘Healthy debate,’ but no breakthroughs in Biden’s critical talks with China’s Xi Jinping
- Biden signs infrastructure bill into law at rare bipartisan gathering
Tuesday
- Treasury secretary estimates US could reach debt limit on December 15
- January 6 committee chair to send new letter to Mark Meadows as panel weighs whether to pursue criminal contempt
Wednesday
- This could actually be the week Biden’s Build Back Better passes the House
- ‘QAnon Shaman’ Jacob Chansley sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in US Capitol riot
- House votes to censure and remove Gosar from committees over violent video targeting AOC and Biden
- Steve Bannon pleading not guilty to contempt of Congress charges
Thursday
- McCarthy says he’d put Greene and Gosar back on committees if Republicans win House
- Biden says he’s considering US diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics
- The Steele dossier: A reckoning
Friday
- Kevin McCarthy gives longest House floor speech in history delaying Build Back Better vote
- House Democrats pass Biden’s social safety net expansion but major obstacles await in the Senate
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments