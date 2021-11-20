Departing planes halted after ‘accidental discharge’ at Atlanta airport, officials say

By Dakin Andone, CNN

All departing flights were briefly halted at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday after the “accidental discharge” of a weapon near the main screening area during a busy travel weekend, officials said.

“There is no danger to passengers or employees,” airport officials said in a short statement on Twitter. “An investigation is ongoing, more information will be published on this channel.”

An Atlanta police spokesperson told CNN no injuries had been reported as a result of the incident.

“There was an accidental discharge of a firearm near the main security checkpoint,” Atlanta police Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said. “Officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

A ground stop was called for the airport for all departing flights, per the Federal Aviation Administration, but was soon lifted.

Details about the weapon or circumstances surrounding the accidental discharge have not been made available.

