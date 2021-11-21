Alabama’s Baldwin Heart Walk raises $108,000

By WALA Staff

FOLEY, Alabama (WALA) — They packed them in Saturday morning at the Park at Owa — not for the thrills, but to raise awareness for heart disease and stroke as the 2021 Baldwin Heart Walk made a return.

Like she’s done in the past, FOX10’s Lenise Ligon emceed the event.

The mission was to help the American Heart Association raise funds and encourage people to live a heart-healthy life.

This year’s event chairperson, Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan, shared why awareness is so close to her heart.

“The story I have about the Heart Walk is personal to me because my dad is a heart attack and stroke survivor. I also have on our city council Kevin Boone, who is a stroke survivor. So, I think all of us have a personal story about people who have survived heart disease or stroke,” Sullivan said.

The event exceeded this year’s goal of $100,000, raising just over $108,000.

